Michelle Yeoh Boards ‘Avatar’ Sequels

Crazy Rich Asians and Star Trek: Discovery star Michelle Yeoh is set to play scientist Dr. Karina Mogue in James Cameron’s forthcoming Avatar movies at the now Disney owned 20th Century Fox. The news was announced on the official Avatar social channels.

“Throughout her career, Michelle has always created unique and memorable characters. I look forward to working with Michelle to do the same thing on the Avatar sequels,” said Cameron.

📣 Casting announcement! Michelle Yeoh has been cast in the Avatar sequels as scientist Dr. Karina Mogue. Join us in welcoming her to the #AvatarFamily! 💙 pic.twitter.com/etd61R2tBw — Avatar (@officialavatar) April 15, 2019

Yeoh, whose credits include Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon, Memoirs Of A Geisha, and Tomorrow Never Dies, will next be seen in Last Christmas, from director Paul Feig, and Joe Carnahan’s sci-fi action film, Boss Level. She was also recently tapped to headline a Star Trek Discovery spinoff, which is in development at CBS All Access.

She’s managed by David Unger.