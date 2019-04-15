Click to Skip Ad
Michelle Yeoh Boards ‘Avatar’ Sequels

Mandatory Credit: Photo by ETIENNE LAURENT/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock (10118627on) Michelle Yeoh arrives for the 91st annual Academy Awards ceremony at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California, USA, 24 February 2019. The Oscars are presented for outstanding individual or collective efforts in 24 categories in filmmaking. Arrivals - 91st Academy Awards, Los Angeles, USA - 24 Feb 2019
Crazy Rich Asians and Star Trek: Discovery star Michelle Yeoh is set to play scientist Dr. Karina Mogue in James Cameron’s forthcoming Avatar movies at the now Disney owned 20th Century Fox. The news was announced on the official Avatar social channels.

“Throughout her career, Michelle has always created unique and memorable characters. I look forward to working with Michelle to do the same thing on the Avatar sequels,” said Cameron.

Yeoh, whose credits include Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon, Memoirs Of A Geisha, and Tomorrow Never Dies, will next be seen in Last Christmas, from director Paul Feig, and Joe Carnahan’s sci-fi action film, Boss Level. She was also recently tapped to headline a Star Trek Discovery spinoff, which is in development at CBS All Access.

She’s managed by David Unger.

