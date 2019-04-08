Actor Michael Urie will return to host this year’s Drama Desk Awards, the Broadway, Off Broadway and Off Off Broadway theater awards bestowed by New York critics, journalists, editors and publishers.

The 64th Annual Drama Desk Awards – set for Sunday, June 2 at The Town Hall in Manhattan – will mark Urie’s fourth consecutive time as host. TV’s Ugly Betty and Younger actor most recently starred on Broadway in last fall’s Torch Song by Harvey Fierstein, and last week was announced as a lead in NBC’s Friends-In-Law, a multi-camera comedy pilot from The McCarthys creator/executive producer Brian Gallivan, The Conners executive producer Tom Werner and Warner Bros. TV.

“I’ll certainly be more chill hosting the Drama Desks for a fourth time,” said Urie in a statement. “In fact, this year I’m going to introduce myself to Glenda Jackson!”

Nominations for the Drama Desk Awards will be announced on Thursday, April 25th.

Previous Drama Desk winners include Lin-Manuel Miranda, Bernadette Peters, Cynthia Erivo, Nathan Lane, Kevin Kline, Laura Linney, Bette Midler, Danny DeVito, Cynthia Nixon, Catherine Zeta-Jones, Dustin Hoffman, Al Pacino and Helen Mirren, among many others.