Scott Teems’ The Quarry starring Michael Shannon and Shea Whigham has commenced production down in New Orleans, LA.

The two actors have worked together numerous times before including the HBO TV series Boardwalk Empire and Paramount Network’s Waco last year, but also such movies as Take Shelter, Tigerland, and Bad Lieutenant: Port of Call New Orleans.

Laura D. Smith and Kristin Mann produced The Quarry in partnership with Rockhill Studios, Metalwork Pictures and Gold Star Films.

Film follows Whigham (The Man) who is on the run from his own sins, and finds himself in a small border town in Texas, impersonating a reverend. The town are quickly drawn to the man’s unorthodox sermons, but so is police Chief Moore (Shannon) who has his suspicions.

Scott Teems directs, and co-wrote The Quarry with Andrew Brotzman. Teems, who is repped by Brillstein Entertainment Partners, Paradigm, and Sloane, Offer, Weber & Dern, adapted two Stephen King novels for Blumhouse –Firestarter and Breathing Method– and is set to write the sequel for David Gordon Green’s Halloween. Teems has previously directed That Evening Sun as well as the TV series Rectify.

Shannon just finished Rian Johnson’s Knives Out and can be seen on Broadway in May in Frankie and Johnny. He is represented by CAA, Wetzel Entertainment Group and Morris Yorn Barnes Levine Krintzman Rubenstein Kohner & Gellman. Whigham recently wrapped The Joker for Warner Bros. and was nominated for a Critics Choice Award for his role in Amazon’s Homecoming. He is repped by CAA and Principal Entertainment LA.