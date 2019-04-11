Hot Project Du Jour: Hallie Meyers-Shyer, Michael Keaton Team For ‘Goodrich’

EXCLUSIVE: The hot project du jour is Goodrich, a drama written and to be directed by Hallie Meyers-Shyer. The package just went out but has multiple bids on the table after Michael Keaton became attached to star.

Here’s the logline: when Andy Goodrich’s second wife suddenly leaves him, he is faced with taking sole care of their nine-year-old twins and relies a little too heavily on the help of his adult daughter who struggles to help Andy become the father she never had.

Amy Pascal is producing and it is a potential tour de force for Keaton the way that About Schmidt was for Jack Nicholson. The plan is to start production in October.

Keaton just starred in Dumbo and has the Pascal-produced Spider-Man: Far From Home upcoming. He’s repped by ICM Partners.

Meyers-Shyer, who last directed the Reese Witherspoon-starrer Home Again, is repped by CAA. Pascal is also producing Greta Gerwig’s Little Women.

Stay tuned.