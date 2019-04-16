Michael Fassbender’s DMC Films Inks First Look Deal With New Republic Pictures

DMC Film, founded by Oscar nominee Michael Fassbender and Conor McCaughan, has signed a first look deal with New Republic Pictures, the company behind the upcoming Elton John biopic, Rocketman. Producers Daniel Emmerson and Theo Barrowclough join DMC in this new partnership with New Republic.

The deal was negotiated for New Republic by Lindsay Conner at Manatt, Phelps & Phillips. Jason Sloane at Sloane, Offer, Weber, and Dern negotiated the deal on behalf of DMC.

DMC debut feature came from John Maclean’s Slow West, which won the World Jury Prize at Sundance Film Festival. Other producing credits include Justin Kurzel’s Macbeth and Assassin’s Creed, which stars Fassbender. Future projects include Calm With Horses, from director Nick Rowland, Dreadful Ned, written by Joe Murtagh, and The Lesser Bohemians, adapted from the novel of the same name by Eimear McBride.

Founded by Academy Award-nominated producer Brian Oliver, New Republic’s development slate includes The Creed of Violence, based on the novel by Boston Teran, with Todd Field writing and directing, an urban drama Green Rush, produced with Will Packer, and the Jennifer Lawrence starrer Zelda.