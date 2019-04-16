Michael Fassbender & Conor McCaughan’s DMC Signs First Look Deal With Brian Oliver’s New Republic

Brian Oliver’s New Republic Pictures (NRP) has signed Michael Fassbender and Conor McCaughan’s DMC Film to a first look film production deal.

DMC’s previous output includes Slow West, Macbeth and Assassin’s Creed. Upcoming the firm has Barry Keoghan drama Calm With Horses. Also key to DMC are producers Daniel Emmerson and Theo Barrowclough.

Next on NRP’s slate is Rocketman, the Cannes-bound biopic of rock icon Elton John, co-financed with Texit Films, Starlings Entertainment and Paramount Pictures, releasing May 31, 2019.

“We are thrilled to be in business with Michael, Conor and DMC Film,” said Oliver and NRP Vice President of Production and Acquisition Angus Sutherland. “At NRP we strive to align ourselves with partners who are looking to broaden their influence on the industry in innovative ways. DMC Film embodies this fully and continues to produce dynamic and compelling projects for audiences across the globe. We look forward to this next chapter together.”

Fassbender said, “At DMC, we work on ambitious and authored projects with bold and original filmmakers. It’s so exciting to have found the ideal US partners in Brian, Angus and their formidable team at New Republic. We believe this new partnership will allow us to develop our ethos together and help our projects reach a truly global audience.”

The deal was negotiated for NRP by Lindsay Conner at Manatt, Phelps & Phillips. Jason Sloane at Sloane, Offer, Weber and Dern negotiated the deal on behalf of DMC Film.