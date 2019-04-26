Michael Douglas To Be Handed Crystal Nymph Award At Monte-Carlo Television Festival

Michael Douglas, who recently starred in Netflix’s The Kominsky Method, is to be honored with the Crystal Nymph award at the Monte-Carlo Television Festival.

Douglas will be handed the award at the 59th edition of the event at the Festival’s Closing Ceremony on 18 June 2019. He will be given the awarded by H.S.H Prince Albert II of Monaco.

Recognised for his “stellar” body of work, Douglas most recently finished filming a second season alongside Alan Arkin in Chuck Lorre’s The Kominsky Method. He began his career with a role in CBS’ 1969 Playhouse special The Experiment followed by The Streets of San Francisco from 1972 to 1976. As an actor and producer, he has won two Academy Awards for One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest in 1976 and Wall Street in 1988. He also won an Emmy, Golden Globe and a SAG award for HBO film Behind the Candelabra.

Previous Crystal Nymph honourees include Helen Mirren, Mariska Hargitay, Marg Helgenberger, Patricia Arquette and Donald Sutherland.

Monte-Carlo Television Festival CEO Laurent Puons said, “Michael Douglas’ long career encompasses television, film and theatre at the highest level, and he continues to be one of today’s most highly-respected actors. It’s a great pleasure to welcome such an outstanding talent to our Festival and to recognise the huge impact his work has had on the global television industry.”