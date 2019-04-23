MGM Television Adds Exec Trio To Its Unscripted Team

MGM Television has hired three executives in its unscripted unit. Justin Dudek has joined as SVP Physical Production; Zena Van Ackeren as VP Talent & Casting, Unscripted Television Development; and Kitty Gambel as VP Unscripted Television Development.

“We are thrilled to welcome Justin, Zena and Kitty to the MGM Television team,” said Barry Poznick, MGM TV’s President of Unscripted Television. “I look forward to working with them as we continue to build on MGM’s solid foundation in order to broaden the scope of our business to provide worldwide audiences with innovative and original unscripted content.”

In his new role, Dudek will oversee all aspects of physical productions for the studio’s unscripted television titles. He joins MGM from Electus, where he served as head of production and launched the company’s physical production arm. Dudek oversaw all productions at Electus, including NBC’s Running Wild with Bear Grylls and Netflix’s Flaked. Prior to Electus, he served as head of production for Banijay Entertainment’s U.S. production start-up Angel City Factory.

An unscripted television veteran with 20 years of experience, Van Ackeren will oversee talent and casting for the studio’s unscripted TV unit. She joins from NBCUniversal International Studios, where she served as head of the U.S. division of Monkey Kingdom. Prior to that, Van Ackeren worked at CMT/Viacom as Vice President, Talent Development, and Shed Media (US) as Head of Casting for series and development.

Gambel will be responsible for developing and selling new MGM shows across network, cable, and digital platforms, in addition to overseeing the studio’s court shows. Prior to joining MGM, she served as a development executive at 495 Productions, where she developed unscripted docuseries and talk shows including The Real and The Untitled Action Bronson Show. Before her stint at 495 Productions, Gambel held producing roles at several daytime shows including Maury and Judge Judy, earning two Daytime Emmy nominations for the latter.