‘Men In Black: International’: Chris Hemsworth & Tessa Thompson Kick Ass In London In New Trailer

The world’s not going to save itself… see for yourself in the latest trailer for Men In Black: International, Sony’s long-in-the-works reboot.

Chris Hemsworth and Tessa Thompson are kicking ass in London and all over the world in their black suits, replacing Tommy Lee Jones and Will Smith.

Sony has set a June 14, 2019 release date for Columbia Pictures’ comedic sci-fi actioner, which F. Gary Gray has directed from a screenplay by Art Marcum and Matt Holloway. Whereas the original films were centered in New York City, the new take sees Agent M (Thompson) join the covert MIB organization dedicated to policing the alien population hiding in plain sight on Earth. She is partnered with Agent H (Hemsworth) in the London bureau to stop a potential global catastrophe. Emma Thompson and Liam Neeson also star.

Walter F. Parkes and Laurie MacDonald are producing, and Steven Spielberg is serving as executive producer. David Beaubaire is overseeing the film for Sony.