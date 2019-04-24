Mel Robbins Syndicated Daytime Talk Show Cleared In 90% Of U.S. For September Launch

The Mel Robbins Show is sprinting toward a fall launch. Sony Pictures Television’s new one-hour syndicated talk show hosted by motivational speaker, life strategist and author Robbins has been picked up by Nexstar Media Group. Combined with Tribune, which teamed with SPT to launch the program, The Mel Robbins Show has been sold in 90% of U.S. households. The show, executive produced by Emmy winner Mindy Borman (The Dr. Oz Show), will debut in syndication on September 16.

CBS, Cox, Hubbard Broadcasting, Meredith Corporation, Scripps and Weigel Broadcasting Company are among the station groups joining Nexstar and Tribune in carrying the show.

“Mel’s already built an enormous fan base through her social media platforms, best-selling books and by being the #1 female speaker in the world. Adding Mel’s television show to these already established platforms will enable her to speak to millions of people every day. With Tribune and Nexstar Media Group as our strategic partners we will be able to bring Mel’s transformative vision to new audiences,” said John Weiser, President, First Run Television, SPT.

“We admire Mel Robbins, and her ability to connect with families all across this nation. Through her distinctive style and ability to provide straightforward every day advice, Mel’s engagement and connection with America is unparalleled. We are proud to support her and her newest endeavor. To that end, we look forward to working with Mel and the launch of the next exciting voice to daytime television,” said Tim Busch, President, Nexstar Broadcasting Group, Inc.

In her work Robbins, author of The 5 Second Rule, tries to help people transform their lives by empowering them with the tools necessary to conquer their everyday problems and life’s biggest challenges.

“For years, I’ve seen the impact of the work I’ve been doing with people on a one-on-one basis. It’s been my privilege to help transform their lives. I am excited to now have the opportunity to share my coaching and life strategies with millions of people, giving them the tools to unpack what gets them stuck and push them through difficult moments,” said Robbins.

“Mel Robbins is a unique voice with an authentic message for today’s daytime viewers. She’s a tough, smart, funny and deeply skilled life strategist. I’m confident that her no-nonsense, optimistic, motivational advice will speak to people everywhere. I’m so excited to introduce her to the daytime audience,” said Holly Jacobs, EVP, Reality and Syndication Programming and Development, SPT.

In 2017, Robbins broke self-publishing records with The 5 Second Rule, which was named the #1 audiobook in the world and the fifth most read book of the year on Amazon. She is the creator and host of three #1 audiobooks on Audible and the co-founder and CEO of 143 Studios, a digital media company that produces content in partnership with Fortune 500 brands. This January, a quarter of a million people took part in her free 30-day Mindset Reset program online.

The Mel Robbins Show joins new syndication entrants The Kelly Clarkson Show on NBC stations and Tamron Hall show on ABC stations. The Fox Station group also has set a summer test run for a RuPaul talk show.