EXCLUSIVE: The long legal tussle between Mel Gibson and director Farhad Safinia with Voltage Pictures over The Professor and the Madman may have been confidentially settled earlier this week, but the man who once played Mad Max is not happy with the results.

“As the settlement details are confidential, I will not be commenting but I would like to set the record straight as a number of articles have been released that are factually inaccurate,” said the Oscar winner today to Deadline following the April 2 settlement between Gibson’s Icon Productions and the Nicolas Chartier-run Voltage was unveiled in LA Superior Court (read it here). A final settlement hearing is now on the LASC calendar for April 15.

“First, neither Farhad Safinia nor I ever walked off of the set, or cause the film to ever go over budget,” says Gibson, who portrays the 19th century Oxford Dictionary co-creator Professor James Murray in the Safina helmed and Sean Penn co-starring film based on Simon Winchester’s 1998 book The Surgeon of Crowthorne: A Tale of Murder, Madness and the Love of Words. (SEE THE FULL STATEMENT BY MEL GIBSON BELOW)

“Second, as partners in Icon Productions, Bruce Davey and I are huge fans of Simon Winchester’s best-selling book on which the script was based and worked for 20 years to bring this amazing story to the screen,” the Braveheart director and star added.

“This was a labor of love for the entire creative team, and it is unfortunate for all concerned that this film was never finished as written,” Gibson declared Friday. “I regret that this film will never be seen as it was meant to be. Making it was never about money for Icon, it was about bringing this amazing story to the big screen. Sadly that has not happened in the way it could have.”

“The Voltage version of this film is a bitter disappointment to me,” the actor concluded.

With this week’s ostensive end to the two-year multi-suit legal battle, Vertical Entertainment, which picked up U.S. rights to The Professor and the Madman, is set to release the film later this year.

This week’s settlement follows a federal judge late last month dismissing copyright-infringement complaint against Voltage by Safinia. The writer-director had claimed ownership of the copyright of the project after scripting a 2007 revision of its original 2001 script but U.S. District Judge Consuelo Marshal didn’t agree.

Gibson’s Icon originally sued Voltage in July 2017 claiming that the financing and distribution company had dumped out on their deal by refusing to allow Safinia to complete the film. In part, the disagreement and the various lawsuits spiraled out of a dispute by a disagreement with Voltage CEO Chartier over the film’s shooting location. Gibson and Safinia believed that key scenes needed to be shot in Oxford, England instead of Trinity College in Dublin. Voltage and Chartier resisted, saying the movie argued the movie was already over budget and behind schedule. Voltage claimed that Gibson and Safinia walked off the movie when the Oxford locations were not permitted.

Gibson also wanted to prevent Voltage from screening the pic for potential distributors.

Now everyone will see the movie, but not the version Mel Gibson intended.

