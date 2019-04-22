Mel Brooks Returns To Broadway For Two-Night “Residence” Stand

Comedy legend Mel Brooks is coming back to Broadway: The man behind the massive hit musical The Producers will stage a two-night-only solo show as part of the recently announced Residence on Broadway series at the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre.

Mel Brooks On Broadway is set for Monday June 17 and Tuesday June 18. The unscripted show will combine what producers describe as “off-the-cuff comedy, unbelievable personal stories, and film clips from some of his most memorable work.” The two-nighter is being billed as “a very special evening of unforgettable tales and non-stop laughter,” and with the creator of Blazing Saddles and Young Frankenstein, that’s about as close as Broadway or any other industry gets to a guaranteed pledge.

The Residence on Broadway series, running May through July, is produced by Live Nation, The Araca Group and EBG (Entertainment Benefits Group), and features solo performers in what it calls “up close and on stage in the most intimate and spectacular setting of all: Broadway. Each artist will take the stage for a limited engagement creating a once in a lifetime experience.”

Others previously announced include Regina Spektor and Yanni. Additional performers for the 2019 spring/summer engagement of In Residence will be announced in the coming weeks.

Brooks’ 2001-2006 Broadway production of The Producers holds a record-setting 12 Tony Award wins, with three going to Brooks himself (best musical, book and score). His Young Frankenstein ran on Broadway from 2007 to 2009.