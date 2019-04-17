‘Me, You, Madness’: First-Look Image Of Pic From Writer-Director-Star Louise Linton

EXCLUSIVE: We have the first photo from Me, You, Madness, the indie film starring first-time writer-director Louise Linton. Have a look below, along with an image of Linton in helmer mode.

Related Story Treasury Sec. Steven Mnuchin Denies Conflict Of Interest In RatPac-Dune Stake Sale

She stars along with Ed Westwick in the comedy about a young thief (Westwick) who, while casing a secluded mansion in Malibu, discovers he is robbing the home of a serial killer. The movie 2018 shoot in Malibu was interrupted by last year’s Woolsey Fire before resuming after the danger had passed.

“Thanks to my killer crew and cast, the movie is every bit the playful 80’s homage I dreamed of when I wrote it,” said Linton, wife of Treasury Secretary and Wonder Woman executive producer Steven Mnuchin. “It was a joyful set, even under pressure. Ed Westwick is a phenomenal actor, collaborator, friend and creative force who became my co-pilot on many creative aspects of the film.”

Stormchaser Films’ Linton and Kristen Ruhlin are producing Me, You, Madness, which is being shopped to distributors. The Edinburgh-born Linton’s acting credits include Rules Don’t Apply, Cabin Fever and Serial Daters Anonymous. She was an executive producer on the recent features Odious, 6 Below: Miracle on the Mountain and The Midnight Man.

Here are those first images: