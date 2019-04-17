‘Chrisley Knows Best’ Producer Maverick Television Hires Renegade Pictures’ Hannah Brownhill As Creative Director

Chrisley Knows Best producer Maverick Television has hired How Clean is Your House and Four Rooms exec Hannah Brownhill as Creative Director.

This follows the departure of Emily Dollman to Peter Fincham and Tim Hincks’ Expectation Entertainment.

Brownhill will take up the role at the All3Media indie in May, reporting to Maverick’s Chief Executive Officer, Simon Knight. She joins from Warner Bros-owned Renegade Pictures, where she was Director of Development. At Renegade, she worked on its factual entertainment slate including development projects for Channel 4, BBC and UKTV’s W, while at Fremantle-owned Boundless Productions, she worked on series Would Like to Meet, House Doctor, How Clean is Your House, Four Rooms and Great British Railway Journeys as well as The Week the Landlords Moved In, An Hour To Save A Life, Worlds Toughest Jobs, House Doctor Returns and Secrets In My Family.

Maverick produces series including Operation Ouch and C4’s Escape as well as U.S. series including Big Texas Fix and Kitchen Takeover.

Brownhill said, “I am thrilled to be joining Maverick. This is where I got my first job in TV so to return as Creative Director is incredibly exciting. I’m a big fan of their brands and bolder formats and look forward to working up the next generation of must-see TV with Simon and the team.”

Knight added, “Hannah has a brilliant track record in developing bold and hugely popular shows. I’m delighted to welcome her to Maverick TV and looking forward to working together to build on Maverick TV’s success in devising new and very watchable formats.”