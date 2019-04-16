Maurizio Vitale Named Head Of Marketing For Sony Pictures TV Studios
EXCLUSIVE: Maurizio Vitale, head of Sony Pictures TV’s Creative Center, is adding a top marketing role at Sony Pictures Television Studios. Vitale has been named EVP, Brand Marketing & Strategy, SPT Studios. In this capacity, he will oversee marketing and promotion for all original SPT Studios series across broadcast, cable and digital distribution platforms, reporting to SPT Studios President Jeff Frost who just made the announcement in an internal memo (you can read it under the post.)
As part of a restructuring a year ago, Sheraton Kalouria exited as President & Chief Marketing Officer for Sony Pictures Television. The centralized marketing role was eliminated, with each division’s marketing department leader reporting to the head of that division. For Sony Pictures TV Studios, that was SVP Marketing Chris Van Amburg, who left last year.
Also last year, SPT centralized several global networks functions. As part of that, the company launched Creative Center, led by Vitale, then EVP Marketing and Brand Strategy overseeing marketing for SPT Networks’ 170 channel feeds worldwide.
As head of the Creative Center, Vitale oversaw services for all SPT divisions, including SPT Studios, while continuing to have hands-on involvement in running marketing for the International networks. With his new head of marketing role at SPT Studios, Vitale will transitioning Networks Marketing duties to Zac Banyard.
Here is Frost’s memo:
Hi everyone,
I wanted to share some exciting news regarding our marketing department.
I’m pleased to announce that Maurizio Vitale will now oversee Brand Marketing as EVP, Brand Marketing & Strategy, SPT Studios. In this capacity, he will establish and oversee marketing, promotional and ancillary business strategies for all original SPT Studios series across broadcast, cable and digital distribution platforms. Maurizio will be focused on reinventing our marketing strategy and execution to position SPT Studios as the preeminent independent studio among our buyers and viewers.
These past five years, Maurizio has proven to be a trusted advisor and skilled creative. His experience overseeing marketing for SPT’s networks and working internationally will serve him well as he takes on this new challenge. Maurizio will now be assuming these duties in addition to managing the Creative Center, which launched last year and serves our colleagues across all of SPT. Maurizio will report to me for Brand Marketing, and to TC Schultz for the Creative Center.
With this change, Maurizio will be transitioning Networks Marketing duties to Zac Banyard. The Networks Marketing group will report in to Zac, who, in turn, will report directly to TC.
Please join me in congratulating Maurizio and Zac on their new roles.
Jeff
