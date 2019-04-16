Maurizio Vitale Named Head Of Marketing For Sony Pictures TV Studios

EXCLUSIVE: Maurizio Vitale, head of Sony Pictures TV’s Creative Center, is adding a top marketing role at Sony Pictures Television Studios. Vitale has been named EVP, Brand Marketing & Strategy, SPT Studios. In this capacity, he will oversee marketing and promotion for all original SPT Studios series across broadcast, cable and digital distribution platforms, reporting to SPT Studios President Jeff Frost who just made the announcement in an internal memo (you can read it under the post.)

As part of a restructuring a year ago, Sheraton Kalouria exited as President & Chief Marketing Officer for Sony Pictures Television. The centralized marketing role was eliminated, with each division’s marketing department leader reporting to the head of that division. For Sony Pictures TV Studios, that was SVP Marketing Chris Van Amburg, who left last year.

Also last year, SPT centralized several global networks functions. As part of that, the company launched Creative Center, led by Vitale, then EVP Marketing and Brand Strategy overseeing marketing for SPT Networks’ 170 channel feeds worldwide.

As head of the Creative Center, Vitale oversaw services for all SPT divisions, including SPT Studios, while continuing to have hands-on involvement in running marketing for the International networks. With his new head of marketing role at SPT Studios, Vitale will transitioning Networks Marketing duties to Zac Banyard.

