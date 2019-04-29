Matthew Butler Named Travel Channel GM After Jane Latman’s Move To HGTV

Discovery veteran Matthew Butler has been named general manager of Travel Channel, effective immediately. The announcement was made by Kathleen Finch, Chief Lifestyle Brands Officer, and Henry Schleiff, Group President, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, Destination America and American Heroes Channel.

His appointment follows the move of Jane Latman to head of HGTV, which was announced last week.

“Given the terrific success of Travel’s recent repositioning, coupled with Matt’s long-term impact on the brand, we didn’t have far to go in search of our new GM,” said Finch. “I’m delighted to have Matt continue the vision he and Jane Latman created together for Travel, opening the brand to explore more mystery and adventure, while remaining keenly focused on creating content that our loyal viewers will love.”

Schleiff, to whom Butler will now report, said Butler is taking the helm at the Travel Channel “at a time of great momentum and strength.” He added, “Indeed, with more than a decade of experience and expertise with Travel, no one is more knowledgeable about its viewers and their passion for this popular genre. We are fortunate to have such a creative and dedicated team at Travel and I look forward to seeing Matt lead it to even greater heights.”

As general manager, Butler will oversee the development, production, scheduling and overall operations for Travel Channel, and will be charged with leading the strategic growth of the audience and the brand.

“I’m thrilled to lead this incredibly talented team and continue the strategy we began together a year ago,” added Butler. “I’m excited about the future of our brand and to launch a new wave of shows for our superfans.”

Most recently, Butler was VP, programming and development for Travel Channel, with responsibility for cultivating original content for the network, shepherding series from concept to premiere. Before rejoining Travel Channel in 2018, Butler was a member of the executive team that launched Destination America and American Heroes Channel.

Previously, he spent a decade at Travel Channel, from 2000-2010, developing many of the network’s enduring shows like Man v. Food, Ghost Adventures, Bizarre Foods with Andrew Zimmern, and Mysteries at the Museum.