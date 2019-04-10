MarVista Entertainment Promotes Three Key Execs; Hannah Pillemer To Head Of Creative Affairs

EXCLUSIVE: MarVista Entertainment has promoted three key executives in Creative Affairs. Hannah Pillemer, who has spearheaded the company’s indie film slate is now adding network television and digital content to her responsibilities in the elevated role of Head of Creative Affairs. Additionally, Larry Grimaldi, former Vice President of Creative Affairs, is upped to Senior Vice President of Creative Affairs; and Todd Murata is promoted to Vice President of Creative Affairs.

In her new role, Pillemer will be responsible for managing a slate of approximately 60 plus films per year, as well as television series and digital content across a wide range of genres and budgets. Her team includes Grimaldi, who has oversight of all original movies for network and platform partners; Murata continues to work on movies in his new VP role, reporting into Grimaldi; and Neil Elman, Vice President of Creative Affairs, now spearheads the development of new genres and partnership models.

“Hannah, Larry, and Todd have all made significant contributions to MarVista, earning themselves these well-deserved promotions,” said Fernando Szew, CEO of MarVista. “Since joining MarVista over five years ago, Hannah has proven herself to be a talented and dedicated executive, capable of leading the development and production of an impressive slate of content, and, among other genres, under her direction, we have become the leading supplier of holiday movies. Garnering the respect and support of network executives as well as the creative community at large, Hannah is well supported by Larry and Todd, whose dedication and passion have instilled confidence in our partners and clients, and led to an expansion in the responsibilities of their positions.”

Pillemer, who joined MarVista Entertainment as a Creative Executive in 2013, has risen quickly through the company’s ranks. She has spearheaded production on numerous titles, including Caught, starring Anna Camp, thriller Sleepwalker, and the movies from the partnership with Elijah Wood’s Company X/Spectrevision, Bitch and 7 Stages to Achieve Eternal Bliss. She also worked on the production of Lifetime’s A Deadly Adoption, starring Will Ferrell and Kristen Wiig. Pillemer joined MarVista from HBO Films, where she worked on multiple high-profile projects, including the Steven Soderbergh helmed Behind the Candelabra, starring Michael Douglas and Matt Damon.

Grimaldi currently has multiple projects in development at various networks, including Hallmark, Lifetime, Netflix, Freeform and BET. He most recently served as an executive producer on two Hallmark films, A Winter Princess and Bottled with Love, as well as Disney Channels’ Back of the Net. Before joining MarVista, Grimaldi was a supervising producer on Rich Kids of Beverly Hills for E! and a senior producer on multiple seasons of Bravo’s Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and Real Housewives of Orange County. His documentary films include the awarding winning, Camp Out and 55 Bucks.

Murata, who recently oversaw two movies for the Hallmark Channel, one of which he co-executive produced, also developed and supervised the Netflix series, Best.Worst.Weekend.Ever. He joined MarVista from Mayhem Pictures, a production company with a first look deal with Walt Disney Studios and ABC Studios, where he was VP, Development and Production. During this time, he served as a co-producer on Fallen, a feature film directed by Scott Hicks. Prior to Mayhem Pictures, Murata was director of production at Walt Disney Studios, where he developed films including Step Up 2 & 3, Secretariat, High School Musical 3, Enchanted, and Beverly Hills Chihuahua, as well as produced the independent feature film, The Mostly Unfabulous Social Life of Ethan Green. Murata is a member of the DGA.