Marty Diamond Is New Head Of Global Music At Paradigm Talent Agency

Paradigm Talent Agency has named Marty Diamond the head of Global Music, leading the agency’s representation of artists worldwide.

Diamond has been an architect of the music division’s expansion while shepherding the careers of artists and agents alike. Diamond’s personal client roster includes Ed Sheeran, Coldplay, Janelle Monáe, Sigur Rós, Sara Bareilles, Liam Gallagher, Sia, Lorde, Alessia Cara, Bastille, Snow Patrol, Jess Glynne and Vance Joy.

Diamond will head Paradigm’s music executive leadership group. In addition, he serves on the boards of Paradigm’s international partners, London-based Coda Music Agency and X-ray Touring.

Diamond succeeds previous Head of Music Chip Hooper, who died in 2016.

“Marty’s passion, his intelligence, and his dedication to building amazing careers for artists has been an inspiration to me and everyone at Paradigm for the last 13 years,” said Sam Gores, Paradigm Chairman and CEO. :Leadership is not something you are given, it’s something you earn, and Marty has unquestionably earned it, along with everyone’s respect at Paradigm.”

“I’m so proud of the team we’ve created here at Paradigm, passionate and artist-centric to the core,” said Diamond. “It’s an incredibly hard-working and smart group of people I get to come to work with every day. Paradigm is proof that believing in artists and the art they create, and building everything you do around being a tireless advocate for their work, is the best way to grow careers.”

Diamond founded his boutique agency Little Big Man Booking in 1994 after stints at booking agency International Talent Group, record labels Arista and PolyGram, Bill Graham Management, and as talent buyer at Manhattan music venue The Ritz (now known as Webster Hall). Little Big Man was acquired by Paradigm in 2006.

Diamond is a Samburu Trust board member, serves on the Dean’s Advisory Council for the University of Delaware’s College of Arts & Sciences, and is actively involved with Global Citizen and the Surfrider Foundation in an advisory capacity. Diamond and his family were honored at the T.J. Martell Foundation’s 2013 Family Day. This September 26 in New York, he will receive the City Parks Foundation’s SummerStage Icon Award.

Paradigm’s music division also represents Bad Bunny, Billie Eilish, Brandi Carlile, Buddy Guy, Dave Matthews Band, David Guetta, Diplo, Foreigner, Gucci Mane, Halsey, Imagine Dragons, Janet Jackson, Jason Mraz, Kacey Musgraves, Kenny Chesney, Missy Elliott, Old Dominion, Phish, Shawn Mendes, Skrillex, Tiësto, Van Morrison, and Zedd.