Marques Brownlee’s ‘Retro Tech’ Docuseries Gets Green Light On YouTube

YouTube has given a green light to Retro Tech, a docuseries from YouTube star Marques Brownlee, based on Brownlee’s Dope Tech series, from Vox Media Studios.

In the series, Brownlee, known by his channel name MKBHD, unboxes, reviews, and reveals the greatest vintage tech-driven products that defined pop culture and changed the world as we know it. The six-episode series is set to debut in December on Brownlee’s YouTube channel.

The series announcement comes on the heels of the YouTube Original Special of the same name, which debuted today. (You can watch it below the post).

In each episode, Marques will examine a different nostalgic product – many of which he has never used – exploring the history, impact on society, and creators who made the product come to life. The series will guest star YouTube creators, educators and inventors who will be announced at a later date.

Brownlee is a 25-year-old video producer, host, technology reviewer, Internet personality and professional ultimate frisbee player. He has been uploading videos to YouTube since age 14 and has become one of the largest technology Creators on the platform with over 8 millions subscribers and over 1.3 billion views across his channel. He has partnered with companies such as Google, Beats by Dre, Tesla, BMW and RED. Recent videos include Talking Tech with Elon Musk (4.9M views) and Google Pixel 3 Impressions (3.5M views).

Retro Tech is co-produced by YouTube and Vox Media Studios.