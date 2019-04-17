Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?
Follow Us:
Read Next:

David Morrell Novel ‘The Protector’ On Duty For Harris Films

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

WGA Sues Big Four Agencies Over Packaging Fees

Marque Richardson Joins Simon Pegg & Lily Collins In ‘Inheritance’

Mandatory Credit: Photo by Rob Latour/Variety/REX/Shutterstock (9657683ag) Marque Richardson 'Dear White People' TV show premiere, Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 02 May 2018
Shutterstock

Dear White People star Marque Richardson has been cast opposite Simon Pegg, Lily Collins, Patrick Warburton, Connie Nielsen, and Chace Crawford in the indie thriller Inheritance from director Vaughn Stein.

Written by Matthew Kennedy, the pic explores what happens when the patriarch of a wealthy and powerful family suddenly passes away, leaving his wife and daughter with a shocking secret inheritance that threatens to unravel and destroy their lives.

Richardson will play Scott, Lauren’s (played by Collins) caring husband.

Richard B. Lewis is producing via his Southpaw Entertainment with David Wulf.

In addition to reprising his role as Reggie Green for the third season of Netflix’s DWP, Richardson is set to recur on TNT’s new drama series Tell Me Your Secrets. He’s repped by UTA and LINK Entertainment.

Subscribe to Deadline Breaking News Alerts and keep your inbox happy.

Read More About:

Newswire

Copyright © 2019 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Must Read Stories

ad