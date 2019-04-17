Marque Richardson Joins Simon Pegg & Lily Collins In ‘Inheritance’

Dear White People star Marque Richardson has been cast opposite Simon Pegg, Lily Collins, Patrick Warburton, Connie Nielsen, and Chace Crawford in the indie thriller Inheritance from director Vaughn Stein.

Written by Matthew Kennedy, the pic explores what happens when the patriarch of a wealthy and powerful family suddenly passes away, leaving his wife and daughter with a shocking secret inheritance that threatens to unravel and destroy their lives.

Richardson will play Scott, Lauren’s (played by Collins) caring husband.

Richard B. Lewis is producing via his Southpaw Entertainment with David Wulf.

In addition to reprising his role as Reggie Green for the third season of Netflix’s DWP, Richardson is set to recur on TNT’s new drama series Tell Me Your Secrets. He’s repped by UTA and LINK Entertainment.