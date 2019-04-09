Marla Maples, the second wife of President Donald Trump, will be seen in Danny McBride’s upcoming HBO comedy series The Righteous Gemstones.

No details, but HBO confirms she has a part in the series which is currently shooting in South Carolina. Maples posted a photo of herself apparently on set today on Instagram on which she wrote that she “couldn’t be happier.” (see below).

Written, directed and EP’ed by McBride, The Righteous Gemstones tells the story of a world-famous televangelist family with a long tradition of deviance, greed and charitable work.

McBride also stars along with John Goodman, and executive produces with his Rough House Pictures partners Jody Hill and David Gordon Green.

Maple’s previous TV credits include Liv and Maddie, Spin City, Sunset Beach, The Nanny, among others. She starred in The Will Rogers Follies on Broadway while she was engaged to Trump in 1992. She married Trump in 1993 and they divorced in 1999. She is the mother of Trump’s daughter Tiffany Trump.