Mark Wahlberg’s Unrealistic Ideas To Produce Docuseries On Activist James Hart Stern

EXCLUSIVE: Mark Wahlberg’s Unrealistic Ideas has signed on to produce Hoodwinked: The James Hart Stern Story, an original docuseries that chronicles the life of the African-American activist.

Unrealistic Ideas, the nonscripted production company launched by Wahlberg, Stephen Levinson and Archie Gips, is partnering with producer Paul Sadowski on the docuseries. Wahlberg, Levinson, Gips, and Sadowski will executive produce. Producers plan to shop the project, which is in development, to broadcast and cable networks.

Hoodwinked details the life of the Rev. James Hart Stern, who shrewdly seized control of two of the most powerful, violent and hateful white supremacist groups in the U.S.

“James Stern’s life story is so far-fetched it seems like pure fiction. But it all really happened — twice,” Gips said. Added Sadowski, “This is an incredible, ripped-from-the-headlines saga that will also take a gripping look at bigotry in America.”

The docuseries will cover the life and exploits of Stern, who most recently gained international media attention when he replaced Jeff Schoep as president of the National Socialist Movement, a white nationalist organization. According to a report by The Associated Press, it’s not known how or why Stern got the position, but he has said that he wants to use his position to undermine the group. Stern filed documents with a federal court in Virginia, asking that it issue a judgment against the NSM before one of the Unite the Right Charlottesville rally-related lawsuits pending against the group went to trial.

A decade ago, Stern also was able to take the reins of the White Knights of the Ku Klux Klan from Edgar Ray Killen, the ringleader of the infamous 1964 “Mississippi Burning” murders. The two men formed an unimaginable bond while sharing a prison cell together. Stern eventually persuaded Killen to sign over his life rights, letters confessing to crimes and power of attorney to Stern. In both instances, Stern’s goal was to dissolve the racist organization.

Unrealistic Ideas is repped by WME.