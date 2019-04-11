Mark Wahlberg, Connie Britton, Reid Miller Topline ‘Good Joe Bell’

Mark Wahlberg, Connie Britton, and Reid Miller (Play By Play) are starring in Good Joe Bell, an Oregon-set drama which Monsters and Men helmer Reinaldo Marcus Green is directing. The screenplay is by Oscar-winning Brokeback Mountain scribes Diana Ossana and Larry McMurtry. It’s based on the true story of Oregonian father Joe Bell (Wahlberg) who sets out on a walk across America with his son, Jadin (Miller).

Mark Wahlberg is producing the film alongside Jake Gyllenhaal and Riva Marker, via their Nine Stories banner, Cary Fukunaga of Parliament Of Owls, Daniela Taplin Lundberg of Stay Gold, Eva Maria Daniels of Vision Chaos, Ryan Ahrens of Argent Pictures, and Stephen Levinson.

Argent and Hercules Film Fund and are co-financing the film, which will begin filming next week in Utah.

Ossana and McMurtry will serve as executive producers with Argent’s Jill Ahrens, Ben Renzo, Tony Parker, Derick Brooks, Michael Finley, and Drew Brees as well as Paris Kassidokostas-Latsis, Terry Dougas, and Jean-Luc De Fanti on behalf of Hercules Film Fund and Rhea Films.

Endeavor Content is handling worldwide sales.