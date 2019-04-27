Mark Hamill Apologizes For ‘Star Wars’ Gaffe: “Should Have Posted ‘Avengers: Endgame’ Spoilers Instead”

Mark Hamill is in hot water with some Star Wars fans after re-posting a fan-made image with Harrison Ford, Carrie Fisher, and himself photoshopped into it, with the hashtag “Missed Opportunities.”

Some prickly fans saw it as a diss of the current ‘Star Wars’ universe and took issue with his attempt at humor. Hamill had lobbied to reunited the original Star Wars trilogy cast for The Force Awakens, but it never happened.

Hamill responded to the uproar with an apology tweet:

“Saw a pic of me with Billy D, Carrison & Harrie. Posted it because I miss them. Nothing more, nothing less. I love the new cast too & didn’t mean to get everyone’s knickers in a twist. Maybe I should’ve just posted a bunch of Avengers: Endgame spoilers instead. Relax and have fun people.”

The apology included Hamill’s image again, this time with an animated Joker from Batman inserted. Hamill has voiced the character for years