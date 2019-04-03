Mark Burnett and MGM Television are launching a new division to focus on launching unscripted formats internationally.

The Shark Tank and Survivor producer is bringing back former Mark Burnett Productions executives C. Scot Cru and Patrice Choghi to run the new division. This comes after Deadline revealed earlier this week that Cru departed Intervention producer GRB Studios.

MGM Global Formats & Unscripted Content will oversee the international distribution of the studios’ formats and will look to expand its relationships with international producers and broadcasters. Cru will serve as Executive Vice President and lead the division, reporting to Barry Poznick, President of Unscripted Television, with Choghi joining as Senior Vice President. The duo will work closely with Chris Ottinger, President of Worldwide Television Distribution and Acquisitions and in support of the distribution team worldwide.

“I’ve known Scot for more than 20 years. He is a consummate dealmaker who has a stellar reputation with broadcasters and producers around the world. I’m so happy to be working with him and Patrice again as we move to grow our business internationally,” said Mark Burnett, Chairman of MGM Television.

“When we decided to expand our unscripted formats business there were two people we wanted to lead that charge, Scot and Patrice. Their experience in this space is undeniable and their work ethic is non-stop. I’m thrilled they are joining Sasha Bushnell and the international team to take our hit formats to every corner of the globe,” said Poznick.