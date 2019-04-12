Tony Award-Winning Director Marianne Elliott Signs With WME

EXCLUSIVE: WME has signed Marianne Elliott, director of Broadway’s Angels in America and The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time as well as the recent Olivier Award-winning West End revival of the Stephen Sondheim/George Furth musical Company, for representation in all areas.

Elliott’s 2018 Broadway staging of Tony Kushner’s Angels in America won the Tony Award for Best Revival of a Play.

She is artistic director of Elliott & Harper Productions alongside producing partner Chris Harper. Their Company revival at the Gielgud Theatre won the Olivier for Best Revival.

Other recent productions include the West End premiere of Heisenberg: The Uncertainty Principle (directed by Elliott), and the co-production of The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe, directed by Sally Cookson, at West Yorkshire Playhouse.

In Spring 2019, Elliott will co-direct Arthur Miller’s Death of a Salesman alongside Miranda Cromwell at the Young Vic, starring Wendell Pierce, Sharon D. Clarke and Arinze Kene.

Prior to Elliott & Harper Productions, Elliott was an associate director at the National Theatre for ten years. Her production there of Angels in America, starring Andrew Garfield and Nathan Lane, transferred to Broadway in March 2018. Both Garfield and Lane won Tony Awards for their performances, and the production earned another eight nominations including Best Director.

Elliott’s other productions for the National Theatre included War Horse, which she co-directed with Tom Morris (the play transferred to both the West End and Broadway, and won the Tony for Best Direction of a Play; The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time (also West End and Broadway, winning Olivier and Tony awards); Husbands & Sons (a co-production with the Royal Exchange); and Rules for Living, among many others.

Prior to the National Theatre, Elliott was an artistic director of the Royal Exchange, where she directed Port, Design for Living, Les Blancs, As You Like It, among others. Other theater credits include Sweet Bird of Youth at the Old Vic; Much Ado About Nothing for the RSC; and The Little Foxes at the Donmar Warehouse.

Elliott continues to be represented by Casarotto Ramsay & Associates.