‘Manifest’ Renewed For Season 2 By NBC

NBC has renewed freshman drama Manifest for a second season. The exact number of episodes is still TBD, but will likely be a shorter order, which has become customary for serialized series with dense mythology. The first season of Manifest consisted of 16 episodes.

Related Story Friday Ratings: CBS Dominates Across Primetime With Drama-Action Package

Manifest, from Jeff Rake and Warner Bros. TV, got off to a red-hot start with a big premiere, which averaged a 4.2 adults 18-49 rating in Live+7. Its ratings tapered off but, helped by potent DVR gains, they stabilized in the 2.2-2.4 range (18-49 L7) for the second half of its run. For the entire first season, Manifest averaged a 2.8 L7 rating in adults 18-49 and 12.6 million viewers overall, making it the season’s #1 new scripted series in 18-49 and the overall #6 entertainment series.

The missing plane drama series has generated TV’s biggest viewership lift going from live+ same day to L+7, adding 6.1 million viewers through seven days of delayed viewing (6.5 million to 12.6 million). Counting 35 days of linear and projected non-linear viewership, Manifest grows to a 4.86 rating in 18-49, nearly quadrupling its next-day L+SD 1.25 rating.

“In just its first season, Manifest has answered many questions about the mystery of Flight 828 and, smartly, asks many more,” said Lisa Katz and Tracey Pakosta, Co-Presidents of Scripted Programming, NBC Entertainment. “Congratulations to Jeff Rake, our producers, cast and crew who have created an incredibly addictive series with compelling characters and complex relationships.”

The 16-episode first season of Manifest, which hails from WBTV, Universal Television, Compari Entertainment and Jeff Rake Productions, wrapped on February 18.

Clearly influenced by the mystery of Malaysia Airlines Flight 370, in Manifest, when Montego Air Flight 828 landed safely after a turbulent but routine flight, the crew and passengers were relieved. Yet in the span of those few hours, the world had aged five years and their friends, families and colleagues, after mourning their loss, had given up hope and moved on. Now, faced with the impossible, they’re all given a second chance. But as their new realities become clear, a deeper mystery unfolds and some of the returned passengers soon realize they may be meant for something greater than they ever thought possible.

Manifest stars Melissa Roxburgh, Josh Dallas, Athena Karkanis, J.R. Ramirez, Luna Blaise, Jack Messina and Parveen Kaur. It joins

Jeff Rake writes and executive produces. David Frankel directed and executive produced the pilot. Robert Zemeckis, Jack Rapke, Jackie Levine and Len Goldstein also executive produce.

This marks the latest NBC scripted series to be renewed for next season as Manifest joins fellow freshman drama New Amsterdam as well as Law & Order: SVU, which is heading into a record-breaking 21st season, Chicago Fire, Chicago PD and Chicago Med, The Blacklist, Good Girls, Superstore, Brooklyn Nine-Nine, The Good Place and Will & Grace.