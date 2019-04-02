You don’t need to have watched Game of Thrones for seven seasons to know that Maisie Williams is a fine actress, at least after her appearance on last night’s Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon. She quite handily pulled off this year’s best April Fool’s Day prank.

Not even Fallon’s thoroughly unconvincing response could completely ruin the bit, in which Williams, who plays Thrones‘ Arya Stark, let slip the queen of all spoilers.

I won’t spoil the spoiler – watch it above – but let’s just agree that Williams went for broke on her gobsmacked reaction. After listing her choices for five iconic Thrones moments involving her character, she seemed to get caught up in the moment and took it all a step too far, then, appalled at her own stumble, begged to have the moment edited out before airing.

By now everyone knows the bit was a set-up, but take a look at the video above and let us know if you’d have bought it, and the exact moment of Fallon’s bad acting that might have driven a sword through it.

Game of Thrones returns to HBO for its eighth and final season on Sunday, April 14.