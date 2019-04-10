Mackenzie Davis Joins Jon Stewart-Directed Comedy ‘Irresistible’

EXCLUSIVE: Blade Runner 2049 actress Mackenzie Davis has been added to the cast of Irresistible, the sophomore directorial feature from Jon Stewart. Davis joins Steve Carell, Chris Cooper and Rose Byrne in the political comedy which is set at Focus Features.

Written by Stewart, the pic will follow a Democrat political consultant (Carell) who helps a retired ex-Marine colonel (Cooper) run for mayor in a small Wisconsin town. Byrne will play Carell’s Republican counterpart campaigning on behalf of the incumbent mayor.

Stewart is producing with Moonlight producer Plan B, whole Focus president of production Josh McLaughlin, overseeing the project for the studio. Focus and Universal Pictures International will distribute the film worldwide.

Up next, Davis can be seen starring in the Tim Miller-directed and James Cameron-produced Terminator: Dark Fate, which hits theaters in November via Paramount and Skydance. Other credits include AMC’s Halt and Catch Fire series, Black Mirror: San Junipero, and the Charlize Theron-starrer, Tully.

