Lynn Whitney Joins Lionsgate Motion Picture Group As Head Of Worldwide Paid Media Biz

Lynn Whitney, who exited as Warner Bros’ EVP Worldwide Media last summer after a 10-year run at the studio, has been hired at Lionsgate Motion Picture Group as Head of Worldwide Paid Media, Partnerships, Promotions and Consumer Products. The move was unveiled Wednesday by Damon Wolf, president of Worldwide Marketing at the group.

In her new role, Whitney will be tasked with building out media campaigns, utilizing and advancing the micro-targeting capabilities of the Lionsgate Data Center. As for the Partnerships, Promotions and Consumer Products aspects, Whitney will now oversee a single new-media unit within the studio’s reimagined Global Marketing division.

Paula Kupfer, who runs Consumer Products, will now report to Whitney.

“Let’s face it, in our world, Lynn Whitney is the lead singer of the media rock band. Having this rock star join our group at this critical time is a kick ass coup and huge asset for Lionsgate as we reimagine this division and implement strategies that will challenge the norm,” Wolf said. “The only way to really do things differently, is to have a Wonder Woman like Lynn, who has seen every way it’s been done before. Being a true pioneer implementing data with media strategy, I can’t think of a more perfect person to boldly and aggressively lead Lionsgate’s data-first media initiatives. Including Partnerships, Promotions and Consumer Products under her leadership, Lynn will be a strong voice of change developing innovative new ways to effectively and efficiently utilize media through this highly visible and crucial trio of marketing capabilities.”

Whitney joined Warner Bros Pictures in 1992 as Director of International Media, and was promoted to VP in May 1996. She was named SVP Worldwide Media in 1999 and was promoted to EVP in 2008. During her time there she helped reshape Warners’ film and home entertainment media business model with an eye on the digital future.

Before Warner Bros, Whitney held media and promotions positions at Fox Broadcasting Company.

She is already at work on global marketing strategy for a 2019 film slate that includes the Seth Rogen-Charlize Theron pic Long Shot (May 3 release date), John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum, Angel Has Fallen, Rambo: Last Blood, Midway, Knives Out and Jay Roach’s Fox News movie.