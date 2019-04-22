Luke Perry’s Final ‘Riverdale’ Episode To Air This Week

Nearly two months after his death, Luke Perry’s final episode of Riverdale airs this week on the CW.

The show’s creator Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa revealed via Twitter that Wednesday’s episode is the final one Perry shot before he suffered a massive stroke and died March 4 at the age of 52.

The former Beverly Hills, 90210 star played Fred Andrews, Archie’s (KJ Apa) dad on the CW series based on the Archie comics.

“This week’s #Riverdale is the last episode Luke filmed,” Aguirre-Sacasa wrote in a tweet that included a photo of Perry. “As always, Fred’s imparting words of wisdom to Archie. A beautiful, true moment between a father and his son.

“Wish these scenes could go on forever…” Aguirre-Sacasa concluded.

It’s unclear how the show will address Perry’s death on the show.

Riverdale airs Wednesdays at 8 PM on The CW.