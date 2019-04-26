Luke Evans, Mia Kirshner, Michael Aronov & Martin Donovan Join Opioid Thriller ‘Dreamland’

Luke Evans (The Girl on the Train, Beauty and the Beast), Mia Kirshner (The Black Dahlia, The L Word), Tony winner Michael Aronov (The Americans, The Drop) and Martin Donovan (Big Little Lies, Inherent Vice) are the latest to join Nicholas Jarecki‘s dramatic thriller Dreamland. They’ll co-star opposite Gary Oldman, Armie Hammer, Evangeline Lilly, Greg Kinnear, Michelle Rodriguez, and Lily-Rose Depp in the opioid crisis pic, which is shooting in Montreal.

Dreamland follows three colliding stories: A drug trafficker (Hammer) arranges a multi-cartel Fentanyl smuggling operation between Canada and the U.S.; an architect (Lilly) recovering from an OxyContin addiction tracks down the truth behind her son’s involvement with narcotics; and a university professor (Oldman) battles unexpected revelations about his employer, a drug company with deep government influence bringing a new “non-addictive” painkiller to market.

Evans will play a pharmaceutical executive on the verge of a major breakthrough. Kirshner is the sister of Lilly’s recovering addict, Aronov will portray a narcotics distributor in a contentious partnership with Hammer, and Donovan’s character is an industrial tycoon.

Jarecki and Cassian Elwes financed together through Jarecki’s Green Room Films and are producing the pic with executive producers Michael Suppes, Tony Hsieh, Mohammed Al Turki, Lisa Wilson, William Rosenfeld, Sam Slater, David Bernon and Samuel Reich.

Lisa Wilson is in charge of foreign sales through her Solution Entertainment Group with Myles Nestel and WME handles US rights with LGNA Legal.