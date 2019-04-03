Be More Chill and What The Constitution Means To Me, currently on Broadway, are among the just-announced Lucille Lortel Award nominees for their previous Off Broadway versions.

The Lortels, which honor Off Broadway productions, mark a sort of unofficial kick-off to New York’s theater awards season. Broadway’s Tony Award nominations will be announced Tuesday, April 30.

Winners of the 34th annual Lortel Awards will be announced Sunday, May 5 at an event hosted by Wayne Brady.

Another nominated Off Broadway production that later made its way to Broadway is Mike Birbiglia’s The New One, nominated in the Outstanding Solo Show category.

Tying for most Lortel nominations are Classic Stage Company’s Carmen Jones starring Anika Noni Rose and Ars Nova’s Rags Parkland Sings The Songs Of The Future, each with six nominations.

The nominations were announced today by the Off-Broadway League. The 34th Annual Lucille Lortel Awards will be handed out Sunday, May 5, at NYU Skirball Center for Performing Arts.

The following is a list of select major categories.

2019 LUCILLE LORTEL AWARDS NOMINATIONS

Outstanding Play
Mlima’s Tale
Written by Lynn Nottage

Pass Over
Written by Antoinette Nwandu

Slave Play
Written by Jeremy O. Harris

Sugar In Our Wounds
Written by Donja R. Love

What The Constitution Means To Me
Written by Heidi Schreck

Outstanding Musical
Be More Chill
Music and Lyrics by Joe Iconis, Book by Joe Tracz

Girl from the North Country
Book by Conor McPherson, Music and Lyrics by Bob Dylan

Midnight at The Never Get
Book, Music, and Lyrics by Mark Sonnenblick, Co-Conceived by Sam Bolen

Miss You Like Hell
Book and Lyrics by Quiara Alegría Hudes, Music and Lyrics by Erin McKeown

Rags Parkland Sings The Songs Of The Future
Written by Andrew R. Butler

Outstanding Revival
Carmen Jones
Book and Lyrics by Oscar Hammerstein II, with Music by Georges Bizet

Fabulation, or The Re-Education of Undine
Written by Lynn Nottage

Fiddler On The Roof in Yiddish
Book by Joseph Stein, Music by Jerry Bock, Lyrics by Sheldon Harnick, Translation by Shraga Friedman

Happy Birthday, Wanda June
Written by Kurt Vonnegut

The Shadow of a Gunman
Written by Sean O’Casey

Outstanding Solo Show
Feeding the Dragon
Written and Performed by Sharon Washington

Fleabag
Written and Performed by Phoebe Waller-Bridge

Girls & Boys
Written by Dennis Kelly
Performed by Carey Mulligan

Mike Birbiglia’s The New One
Written and Performed by Mike Birbiglia, Additional Writing by Jennifer Hope Stein

My Life On a Diet
Written by Renée Taylor and Joseph Bologna
Performed by Renée Taylor

Outstanding Director
Lileana Blain-Cruz, Marys Seacole
Jo Bonney, Mlima’s Tale
John Doyle, Carmen Jones
Lee Sunday Evans, Dance Nation
Joel Grey, Fiddler on the Roof in Yiddish

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Play
Juan Castano, Transfers
Russell Harvard, I Was Most Alive with You
Jon Michael Hill, Pass Over
Sahr Ngaujah, Mlima’s Tale
Tom Sturridge, Sea Wall/A Life

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Play
Ako, God Said This
Quincy Tyler Bernstine, Marys Seacole
Marin Ireland, Blue Ridge
Zainab Jah, Boesman and Lena
Charlayne Woodard, “Daddy”

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Musical
Sam Bolen, Midnight at The Never Get
Andrew R. Butler, Rags Parkland Sings The Songs Of The Future
Jeremy Cohen, Midnight at The Never Get
Clifton Duncan, Carmen Jones
Steven Skybell, Fiddler On The Roof In Yiddish

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Musical
Kate Baldwin, Superhero
Gizel Jiménez, Miss You Like Hell
Anika Noni Rose, Carmen Jones
Stacey Sargeant, Rags Parkland Sings The Songs Of The Future
Mare Winningham, Girl from the North Country