Be More Chill and What The Constitution Means To Me, currently on Broadway, are among the just-announced Lucille Lortel Award nominees for their previous Off Broadway versions.

The Lortels, which honor Off Broadway productions, mark a sort of unofficial kick-off to New York’s theater awards season. Broadway’s Tony Award nominations will be announced Tuesday, April 30.

Winners of the 34th annual Lortel Awards will be announced Sunday, May 5 at an event hosted by Wayne Brady.

Another nominated Off Broadway production that later made its way to Broadway is Mike Birbiglia’s The New One, nominated in the Outstanding Solo Show category.

Tying for most Lortel nominations are Classic Stage Company’s Carmen Jones starring Anika Noni Rose and Ars Nova’s Rags Parkland Sings The Songs Of The Future, each with six nominations.

The nominations were announced today by the Off-Broadway League. The 34th Annual Lucille Lortel Awards will be handed out Sunday, May 5, at NYU Skirball Center for Performing Arts.

The following is a list of select major categories.

2019 LUCILLE LORTEL AWARDS NOMINATIONS

Outstanding Play

Mlima’s Tale

Written by Lynn Nottage

Pass Over

Written by Antoinette Nwandu

Slave Play

Written by Jeremy O. Harris

Sugar In Our Wounds

Written by Donja R. Love

What The Constitution Means To Me

Written by Heidi Schreck

Outstanding Musical

Be More Chill

Music and Lyrics by Joe Iconis, Book by Joe Tracz

Girl from the North Country

Book by Conor McPherson, Music and Lyrics by Bob Dylan

Midnight at The Never Get

Book, Music, and Lyrics by Mark Sonnenblick, Co-Conceived by Sam Bolen

Miss You Like Hell

Book and Lyrics by Quiara Alegría Hudes, Music and Lyrics by Erin McKeown

Rags Parkland Sings The Songs Of The Future

Written by Andrew R. Butler

Outstanding Revival

Carmen Jones

Book and Lyrics by Oscar Hammerstein II, with Music by Georges Bizet

Fabulation, or The Re-Education of Undine

Written by Lynn Nottage

Fiddler On The Roof in Yiddish

Book by Joseph Stein, Music by Jerry Bock, Lyrics by Sheldon Harnick, Translation by Shraga Friedman

Happy Birthday, Wanda June

Written by Kurt Vonnegut

The Shadow of a Gunman

Written by Sean O’Casey

Outstanding Solo Show

Feeding the Dragon

Written and Performed by Sharon Washington

Fleabag

Written and Performed by Phoebe Waller-Bridge

Girls & Boys

Written by Dennis Kelly

Performed by Carey Mulligan

Mike Birbiglia’s The New One

Written and Performed by Mike Birbiglia, Additional Writing by Jennifer Hope Stein

My Life On a Diet

Written by Renée Taylor and Joseph Bologna

Performed by Renée Taylor

Outstanding Director

Lileana Blain-Cruz, Marys Seacole

Jo Bonney, Mlima’s Tale

John Doyle, Carmen Jones

Lee Sunday Evans, Dance Nation

Joel Grey, Fiddler on the Roof in Yiddish

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Play

Juan Castano, Transfers

Russell Harvard, I Was Most Alive with You

Jon Michael Hill, Pass Over

Sahr Ngaujah, Mlima’s Tale

Tom Sturridge, Sea Wall/A Life

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Play

Ako, God Said This

Quincy Tyler Bernstine, Marys Seacole

Marin Ireland, Blue Ridge

Zainab Jah, Boesman and Lena

Charlayne Woodard, “Daddy”

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Musical

Sam Bolen, Midnight at The Never Get

Andrew R. Butler, Rags Parkland Sings The Songs Of The Future

Jeremy Cohen, Midnight at The Never Get

Clifton Duncan, Carmen Jones

Steven Skybell, Fiddler On The Roof In Yiddish

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Musical

Kate Baldwin, Superhero

Gizel Jiménez, Miss You Like Hell

Anika Noni Rose, Carmen Jones

Stacey Sargeant, Rags Parkland Sings The Songs Of The Future

Mare Winningham, Girl from the North Country