Be More Chill and What The Constitution Means To Me, currently on Broadway, are among the just-announced Lucille Lortel Award nominees for their previous Off Broadway versions.
The Lortels, which honor Off Broadway productions, mark a sort of unofficial kick-off to New York’s theater awards season. Broadway’s Tony Award nominations will be announced Tuesday, April 30.
Winners of the 34th annual Lortel Awards will be announced Sunday, May 5 at an event hosted by Wayne Brady.
Another nominated Off Broadway production that later made its way to Broadway is Mike Birbiglia’s The New One, nominated in the Outstanding Solo Show category.
Tying for most Lortel nominations are Classic Stage Company’s Carmen Jones starring Anika Noni Rose and Ars Nova’s Rags Parkland Sings The Songs Of The Future, each with six nominations.
The nominations were announced today by the Off-Broadway League. The 34th Annual Lucille Lortel Awards will be handed out Sunday, May 5, at NYU Skirball Center for Performing Arts.
The following is a list of select major categories.
2019 LUCILLE LORTEL AWARDS NOMINATIONS
Outstanding Play
Mlima’s Tale
Written by Lynn Nottage
Pass Over
Written by Antoinette Nwandu
Slave Play
Written by Jeremy O. Harris
Sugar In Our Wounds
Written by Donja R. Love
What The Constitution Means To Me
Written by Heidi Schreck
Outstanding Musical
Be More Chill
Music and Lyrics by Joe Iconis, Book by Joe Tracz
Girl from the North Country
Book by Conor McPherson, Music and Lyrics by Bob Dylan
Midnight at The Never Get
Book, Music, and Lyrics by Mark Sonnenblick, Co-Conceived by Sam Bolen
Miss You Like Hell
Book and Lyrics by Quiara Alegría Hudes, Music and Lyrics by Erin McKeown
Rags Parkland Sings The Songs Of The Future
Written by Andrew R. Butler
Outstanding Revival
Carmen Jones
Book and Lyrics by Oscar Hammerstein II, with Music by Georges Bizet
Fabulation, or The Re-Education of Undine
Written by Lynn Nottage
Fiddler On The Roof in Yiddish
Book by Joseph Stein, Music by Jerry Bock, Lyrics by Sheldon Harnick, Translation by Shraga Friedman
Happy Birthday, Wanda June
Written by Kurt Vonnegut
The Shadow of a Gunman
Written by Sean O’Casey
Outstanding Solo Show
Feeding the Dragon
Written and Performed by Sharon Washington
Fleabag
Written and Performed by Phoebe Waller-Bridge
Girls & Boys
Written by Dennis Kelly
Performed by Carey Mulligan
Mike Birbiglia’s The New One
Written and Performed by Mike Birbiglia, Additional Writing by Jennifer Hope Stein
My Life On a Diet
Written by Renée Taylor and Joseph Bologna
Performed by Renée Taylor
Outstanding Director
Lileana Blain-Cruz, Marys Seacole
Jo Bonney, Mlima’s Tale
John Doyle, Carmen Jones
Lee Sunday Evans, Dance Nation
Joel Grey, Fiddler on the Roof in Yiddish
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Play
Juan Castano, Transfers
Russell Harvard, I Was Most Alive with You
Jon Michael Hill, Pass Over
Sahr Ngaujah, Mlima’s Tale
Tom Sturridge, Sea Wall/A Life
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Play
Ako, God Said This
Quincy Tyler Bernstine, Marys Seacole
Marin Ireland, Blue Ridge
Zainab Jah, Boesman and Lena
Charlayne Woodard, “Daddy”
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Musical
Sam Bolen, Midnight at The Never Get
Andrew R. Butler, Rags Parkland Sings The Songs Of The Future
Jeremy Cohen, Midnight at The Never Get
Clifton Duncan, Carmen Jones
Steven Skybell, Fiddler On The Roof In Yiddish
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Musical
Kate Baldwin, Superhero
Gizel Jiménez, Miss You Like Hell
Anika Noni Rose, Carmen Jones
Stacey Sargeant, Rags Parkland Sings The Songs Of The Future
Mare Winningham, Girl from the North Country