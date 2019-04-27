Lucille Ball Notes And Photos To Be Preserved By National Comedy Center

The archives of the Lucille Ball Desi Arnaz Museum, including Ball’s handwritten notes and family photographs, will be digitally preserved by the National Comedy Center.

Located in Ball’s Jamestown, NY hometown, the Center is undertaking the project to mark the 30th anniversary of her death. Most of the material has not been exhibited before, and the trove of production papers and telegrams will be gradually added to the exhibit.

The National Comedy Center opened last summer near the existing Lucille Ball Desi Arnaz Museum. It celebrates all comedy as an art form and stages grand exhibitions of famous comedians and their material. It is the first state-of-the-art museum dedicated to telling the story of comedy in America.

It celebrates comedy’s great minds and unique voices, from Ernie Kovacs to Charlie Chaplin to Dave Chappelle. Exclusive collections and exhibits give fans a look behind-the-scenes look at the creative processes of comedy.