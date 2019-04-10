‘Lucifer’ Gets Season 4 Premiere Date On Netflix – Watch Teaser

Netflix has set May 8 (exactly 666 hours from now) for the Season 4 premiere of Lucifer. The date was revealed in a provocative video tease (watch above) featuring Tom Ellis’ devil emerging from a swimming pool.

The streaming internet network picked up the Warner Bros. TV-produced Lucifer for the upcoming fourth season after it was cancelled by Fox and following a big #SaveLucifer campaign that dominated the social media conversation for more than a month.

Season 3 ended on a cliffhanger with Detective Chloe Decker (Lauren German) finally realizing that her partner is indeed Lucifer after seeing his devil face for the first time.

Season 4 will pick up with Lucifer still reeling from Chloe’s discovery and facing a new challenge — Eve (Inbar Lavi). Stay tuned for that.

Lucifer, based on the comic book characters created by Neil Gaiman for DC’s Vertigo Imprint, Sam Kieth and Mike Dringenberg for Vertigo, stars Ellis, Lauren German, Rachael Harris, DB Woodside, Lesley-Ann Brandt, Aimee Garcia, Tricia Helfer, Scarlett Estevez and Kevin Alejandro.

The series is produced by WBTV in association with Jerry Bruckheimer Television. The series is executive-produced by Jerry Bruckheimer, Jonathan Littman, Joe Henderson, Ildy Modrovich, Sheri Elwood and KristieAnne Reed.