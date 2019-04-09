EXCLUSIVE: Jonathan I. Kidd and Sonya Winton-Odamtten, co-executive producers of HBO’s upcoming drama series Lovecraft Country, have signed a one-year overall deal with the premium cable network, their first overall agreement. Under the pact, the writing team will continue to work on Lovecraft Country, from Misha Green, Jordan Peele and J. J. Abrams, as well as develop new projects for the network.

Former Columbia University and UCLA college professors, playwrights, and documentarians, Kidd and Winton-Odamtten forged their creative partnership at Yale University where they both earned PhDs in African American Studies/English and African American Studies/Political Science, respectively.

Kidd and Winton-Odamtten broke into the industry in 2009 when they were accepted into the Warner Brothers Television Writers’ Workshop. From there, they went on to serve as staff writers on ABC’s legal drama The Whole Truth and landed a blind script deal at Warner Horizon, through which they acquired the life rights to the Fred Hayman, a.k.a “Mr. Beverly Hills,” story for their dark 1970’s soap, Rodeo Drive.

The duo also sold a spec to Showtime for The 4th Reich, a controversial high-octane crime thriller pilot that delved into race, religion, and politics through the lens of a dogmatic faction of the neo-Nazi movement in South Boston, with Robert De Niro and Jane Rosenthal of Tribeca Productions attached to produce. Their development also has included family drama Southern Gothic at Lifetime, with Catherine Hardwick attached to direct.

Kidd and Winton-Odamtten, who worked as executive story editors on NCIS: Los Angeles, earned a GLAAD Award nomination for their episode of the CBS procedural featuring the kidnapped child of a Navy Commander and his civilian husband. They also served as co-executive producers on Amazon’s Oasis and USA’s Treadstone.

Kidd and Winton-Odamtten are repped by WME, Anonymous Content and Gang, Tyre, Ramer, & Brown.