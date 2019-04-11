‘Love, Simon’ TV Series Based On Movie In Works At Disney+ With ‘This Is Us’ EPs

In another case of cross-pollination between new Disney corporate siblings, Disney+, Disney’s upcoming direct-to-consumer platform has been developing Love, Simon, a comedy series based on the praised 2018 movie.

This Is Us executive producers/co-showrunners Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger, who wrote the movie, are writing/executive producing via their overall deal at 20th Century Fox TV. They executive produce with the movie’s producer Marty Bowen of Temple Hill. 20th TV is the studio.

Greg Berlanti, who directed the romantic teen comedy-drama film, is not involved. He is under an exclusive overall deal with Warner Bros. TV.

In the series remake, life is complicated for 17-year-old Simon who hasn’t told his family or friends he’s gay, and doesn’t know the identity of the anonymous classmate he’s fallen for online.

Distributed by 20th Century Fox, the film was produced by Fox 2000 Pictures, Temple Hill Productions and TSG Entertainment. Nick Robinson, Josh Duhamel and Jennifer Garner starred.

The programming strategy for Disney+ has been to appeal to viewers of all ages with family friendly fare.