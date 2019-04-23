‘Love After Lockup’ Spinoff Gets Green Light By WE TV

EXCLUSIVE: WE tv is expanding its breakout Love After Lockup franchise, giving a green light to spinoff Love After Lockup: Life After Lockup. The network has ordered eight, one-hour episodes premiering in June on WE tv. The new series builds on the stories from seasons one and two of the original docuseries that chronicles couples making the complicated transition to love on the ‘outside’ when one partner is released from prison.

Love After Lockup: Life After Lockup follows five couples featured on the original Love After Lockup – Clint and Tracie; Marcelino and Brittany; Megan, Michael, and Sarah; Scott and Lizzie; and Andrea and Lamar – as they build their post-prison relationships and lives. The former inmates will face new challenges and tackle many firsts in their new lives, from raising children to buying first homes to finding work and staying sober, all while living under the restrictions of parole and dealing with the stresses and occasional turmoil of a new relationship.

Popular originals such as Love After Lockup fueled primetime double-digit ratings growth for the network in the first quarter of 2019 across every demo – up 12% among women 25-54 and 18-49, and 10% among adults 18-49 and 25-54 in Nielsen Live +3 ratings. To date, WE tv has the #1 and #2 fastest-growing unscripted docuseries on television, with Love After Lockup and Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars Hip Hop Edition, respectively.

“The verdict is in – our viewers can’t get enough of Love After Lockup. There was an outpouring of interest from fans who were eager to keep following these unforgettable couples, making it an easy decision to expand this burgeoning franchise with an all-new series,” said Marc Juris, president of WE tv. “Love After Lockup was a legitimate reality sensation, and Love After Lockup: Life After Lockup, will be a must-watch for the show’s passionate fans.”

Love After Lockup generated viral buzz and ratings growth, making it 2018’s fastest-growing new cable reality show among Women 25-54. Season two, which concluded earlier this year, continued its ratings trajectory, more than doubling its audience and reaching a season high of 1.6 million viewers in Nielsen live+3 ratings. It ended the season as the #1 cable program in prime time on Friday night among women 18-49 and 25-54 for its finale. WE tv had extended the second season, ordering an additional 10 episodes, due to popular demand.

The series is produced by Sharp Entertainment, with Executive Producers Matt Sharp, Dan Adler, Alan Madison and Sophie Mallam. Lauren P. Gellert and Kate Farrell are Executive Producers for WE tv.