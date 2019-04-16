‘Los Espookys’ Premiere Date: HBO Comedy From Fred Armisen & Lorne Michaels Set For Summer

Los Espookys has its scaredate. HBO’s mostly Spanish-language comedy whose executive producers include Fred Armisen and Lorne Michaels will premiere at 11 p.m. Friday, June 14, on the premium cabler.

The series follows a group of friends who turn their love for horror into a peculiar business, providing horror to those who need it, in a dreamy Latin American country where the strange and eerie are just part of daily life. It stars Ana Fabrega and Julio Torres along with Cassandra Ciangherotti and Bernardo Velasco as The Espookys with José Pablo Minor and recurring guest star Armisen.

Check out the first-look photos above and at the top.

Co-EPs Fabrega and Torres created Los Espookys.with Armisen, and Andrew Singer exec produces alongside Armisen and Michaels. Fernando Frias directed the pilot. The series is produced by Broadway Video in association with Antigravico, Más Mejor and the Oscar-winning Chilean production company Fabula (A Fantastic Woman).

