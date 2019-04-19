Lorraine Warren Dies: Paranormal Investigator & Subject Of ‘The Conjuring’ Films Was 92

Lorraine Warren, a noted paranormal investigator and author who, along with her husband Ed, was the subject of James Wan’s The Conjuring films, has died. Warren died “peacefully in her sleep,” Thursday night according to Facebook posts by her grandson Chris McKinnell and The New England Society for Psychic Research.

Warren was a professed clairvoyant and a light trance medium who worked closely with her husband, who together were associated with some of the most prominent cases of hauntings and possessions. Ed Warren died in 2006.

Their cases became the inspiration for blockbuster horror films such The Conjuring and The Conjuring 2, which were based on the Warrens’ real-life events. Set in Rhode Island in 1971, the 2013 film starred Patrick Wilson, Vera Farmiga, who portrayed Warren, Ron Livingston, Lili Taylor, Mackenzie Foy, and Joey King. Prequel Annabelle was released the following year and The Conjuring 2 in 2016. In 2013’s The Conjuring, Warren served as a consultant on the story and made a cameo appearance in the film.

Their cases also were subjects of films The Amityville Horror and The Haunting in Connecticut.

“She lived her life in grace and cheerfulness,” Farmiga, who will portray Warren again in this summer’s Annabelle Comes Home, wrote on Twitter. “She wore a helmet of salvation, she dawned her sword compassion, and took a shield of faith. Righteousness was her breastplate, and she has touched my life so. Love you Lorraine. You’re waltzing with Ed now.”

The couple created the New England Society for Psychic in the 1950s, an organization which still operates to this day.