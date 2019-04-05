Timothy Simons (Veep) and Ron Cephas Jones (This Is Us) are set as series regulars opposite Charlie Plummer and Kristine Froseth in Looking for Alaska, Hulu’s eight-episode limited series based on John Green’s novel. The series, which began production this week, hails from Paramount Television and Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage’s Fake Empire.

Looking for Alaska is told through the eyes of teenager Miles “Pudge” Halter (Plummer) as he enrolls in boarding school to try to gain a deeper perspective on life. He falls in love with a girl, Alaska Young (Froseth), and after her unexpected death, he and his close friends attempt to uncover the truth behind her death and make sense of it.

Hulu Simons will play The Eagle.’ Stern and humorless, he is devoted to the code of Culver Creek Academy. The Eagle runs the school, watches everything and enjoys the power. He warns Miles against following in his father’s prankster footsteps.

Jones is Dr. Hyde, a History of Religion teacher at the academy who is impossibly old and with only one lung, but once he’s in full command, Dr. Hyde is an enthralling presence who finds his own jokes amusing and has been very smart for a very long time indeed.

Schwartz and Savage serve as executive producers alongside Jessica Tuchinsky, Mark Waters, Green, and Marty Bowen and Isaac Klausner of Temple Hill. Fake Empire exec Lis Rowinski will co-executive produce. Sarah Adina Smith (Hanna, Legion) will direct the pilot.

Erik Pedersen contributed to this report.

