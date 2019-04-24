Lizzo Joins Jennifer Lopez, Constance Wu & Cardi B In ‘Hustlers’

Recording artist Lizzo has been added to the cast of STXfilms’ Hustlers, joining Constance Wu, Jennifer Lopez, Cardi B, Lili Reinhart, Keke Palmer, Julia Stiles, Mercedes Ruehl, Trace Lysette, Mette Towley, and Madeline Brewer. The marks the “Juice” crooner’s live-action film debut and her second collaboration with STX, after lending her voice in the forthcoming animated musical, Uglydolls,

The Lorene Scafaria-directed film, which is currently shooting in New York City, is inspired by a 2016 New York Magazine article by Jessica Pressler and follows a crew of savvy former strip club employees who band together to turn the tables on their Wall Street clients.

Lopez, Elaine Goldsmith-Thomas and Benny Medina are producing the project with Adam McKay, Will Ferrell and Jessica Elbaum for Gloria Sanchez Productions. Kate Vorhoff and Catherine Hagedorn are overseeing the film’s production for the studio. The pic is slated for release on September 13.

Related Story Jennifer Lopez-Owned Fuse Media Files For Chapter 11 Bankruptcy Protection

Lizzo is keeping busy these days. Right after her recent Coachella performance, she kicked off her North American tour, which began on April 22, following the April 19 release of her first major studio album titled “Cuz I Love You”, with the second leg beginning July 18 in Portland, OR.