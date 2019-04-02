CBS has set Lip Sync To The Rescue, a one-hour special inspired by the viral video phenomenon #LipSyncChallenge, hosted by The Neighborhood star Cedric The Entertainer, to be broadcast later this year.

Lip Sync To The Rescue is an interactive countdown special where viewers vote for their favorite video of performances featuring first responders channeling their inner pop stars and lip-syncing to hit music, a trend that began with the #LipSyncChallenge. The winner will be announced live during the broadcast.

#LipSyncChallenge began as a fun way for police, sheriff, fire department and EMTs to engage with their communities by creating lip sync music videos and challenging other departments to do the same.

On Lip Sync To The Rescue, fans can pick their favorite videos in the first round of voting that beings on CBS.com this month. The top 10 videos selected will be revealed during the show, which will film in front of an audience of first responders, family and friends. Two videos will advance to the live vote during the broadcast to crown a winner.

Lip Sync To The Rescue is produced by Juma Entertainment. Robert Horowitz, Lewis Fenton and Jane Mun executive produce.

To submit a video for consideration, first responder departments are encouraged to email the video to LS2Rescue@gmail.com. Deadline for entries is Friday, April 12.