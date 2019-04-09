EXCLUSIVE: Lionsgate has picked up spec script Meet the MacHines, written by Matt Lieberman, the screenwriter behind the Netflix, Kurt Russell-starring holiday film, The Christmas Chronicles. Temple Hill producers Marty Bowen and Isaac Klausner are on board to produce the project

Meet the MacHines follows Jack and Amy, robots who were always meant to provide assistance to their creator’s son Sam, but when their creator suddenly passes away, the two sentient cyborgs must go against their programming and try to find a family for Sam. While Jack, Amy, and Sam attempt to blend in among modern suburbia, they hilariously discover that they may actually be the family they have been looking for all along.

Lieberman will serve as an exec producer with a John Fischer and Adam Kolbrenner, while Matthew Janzen and Aaron Edmonds will oversee the project on behalf of Lionsgate.

Lieberman wrote or co-wrote upcoming film releases including Paramount’s John Cena-starrer Playing with Fire, the Shawn Levy-directed adventure comedy, Free Guy at Fox, MGM’s The Addams Family animation feature with Charlize Theron and Oscar Isaac, as well as Warner Bros’ Scooby-Doo animation, Scoob, which has Zac Efron and Amanda Seyfried leading the voice cast.

He’s repped by WME, Adam Kolbrenner’s Lit Entertainment, and attorney Melissa Rogal.