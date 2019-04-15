Lin-Manuel Miranda’s ‘In The Heights’ Film Adds Olga Merediz

Mandatory Credit: Photo by Andy Kropa/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock (9202098n) Olga Merediz attends the world premiere screening of "Custody", during the 2016 Tribeca Film Festival, at John Zuccotti Theater at BMCC Tribeca Performing Arts Center, in New York 2016 Tribeca Film Festival - "Custody" World Premiere, New York, USA - 17 Apr 2016

Olga Merediz, the actress who originated the role of Abuela Claudia the Broadway musical In the Heights, has joined the cast of the Warner Bros film adaption. Lin-Manuel Miranda made the announcement via his Twitter platform. Merediz joins the Jon M. Chu-directed pic alongside Corey Hawkins (Benny), Anthony Ramos (Usnavi), Leslie Grace (Nina), and Melissa Barrera (Vanessa).

Anthony Bregman, Mara Jacobs, Scott Sanders, and Miranda are producing. Marc Klein is penning the script, with the musical book by Quiara Alegría Hudes.

Merediz played Abuela, the matriarch of the barrio who takes care of Usnavi after his parents die, for In the Heights‘ entire Broadway run and even picked up a Tony Award nomination for her performance. Her other credits include recurring stints on Orange is the New Black, Brooklyn Nine-Nine, and Shades of Blue. She’s also appeared in film such as Humor Me, Top Five, The Light of the Moon

Merediz is repped by KMR and CLA.

