‘Light As A Feather’ Gets Season 2 Premiere Date On Hulu

Light as a Feather -- "...Slippery as an Eel" - Episode 110 - McKenna has an unconventional proposal. Violet (Haley Ramm), McKenna (Liana Liberato) and Alex (Brianne Tju) shown. (Photo by: Rachael Thompson/Hulu)

EXCLUSIVE: Hulu has set July 26 for the Season 2 premiere of Light as a Feather, from AwesomenessTV, Wattpad and Kelsey Grammer’s Grammnet (Girlfriends). The supernatural thriller is based on a story by Zoe Aarsen that has more than 4M reads on Wattpad.

Creator R. Lee Fleming Jr. will return as showrunner, writer and executive producer for the second season, along with Liana Liberato, Haley Ramm and Brianne Tju, who will reprise their roles as McKenna, Violet and Alex, respectively

In season 2, having inherited the curse brought on by the lethal game of “Light As A Feather,” McKenna finds herself plagued by the mysterious chrysalis on her back, a ticking clock compelling her to play a new round of the game… But McKenna refuses, unwilling to put anyone else in harm’s way. However, as the curse begins to destroy her from the inside out, she’s forced to turn to the only person who can possibly help her — Violet.

Light as a Feather is produced by AwesomenessTV, Wattpad, Grammnet and Kailey Marsh for Hulu.