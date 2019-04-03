Hulu and AwesomenessTV have announced a slew of new cast members for Season 2 of its horror series Light as a Feather.

Joining for the sophomore session, which has begun production in Los Angeles, are Katelyn Nacon (The Walking Dead), Froy Gutierrez (Teen Wolf) , Adriyan Rae (Atlanta), Alisa Allapach (The 15:17 to Paris), Kira Kosarin (The Thundermans), Alex Wassabi (Wassabi), Robyn Lively (Teen Witch) and Alan & Alex Stokes (Brobot).

They join returning actors Liana Liberato, Brianne Tju, Haley Ramm, Jordan Rodrigues, Brent Rivera and Dylan Sprayberry.

The Season 2 logline: Having inherited the curse brought on by the lethal game of “Light as a Feather,” McKenna finds herself fighting against a ticking clock compelling her to play along.

Light as a Feather is created and executive produced by R. Lee Fleming Jr. and produced by AwesomenessTV, Wattpad and Grammnet for Hulu.