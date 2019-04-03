EXCLUSIVE: Lifetime has ordered two new original movies for the network’s Ripped From The Headlines fall slate, centered on true life events. They are 53 Days: The Abduction of Mary Stauffer (working title) starring Alyson Hannigan (Buffy the Vampire Slayer) and Daphne Hoskins (The Detour); and Saving Alex (working title), starring Addison Holley (Annedroids), Ian Lake (Mary Kills People) and Sarah Booth (American Horror Story).

Courtesy Lifetime

53 Days: The Abduction of Mary Stauffer (wt) is the harrowing true story of high school teacher Mary Stauffer (Hannigan) and her eight-year old daughter, Beth (Hoskins), who are held captive for 53 days by a former student who was obsessed with her. were forever changed when they were held at gunpoint on their way home. With their hands bound and forced into the trunk of Mary’s car, the mother and daughter were held captive by the man, Ming Sen Shiue, who Mary later discovered was her former student from 15 years prior, was obsessed with Mary and had been stalking her ever since. Enduring torture, rape and numerous threats, Mary turned to her faith to sustain her and her daughter while held in captivity for 53 days, before they were able to finally escape their horrific nightmare.

53 Days: The Abduction of Mary Stauffer is produced by Stalking Productions, Inc in association with Johnson Production Group and executive produced by Timothy Johnson and Michael Vickerman. Jim Donovan directs from a script written by Michael Vickerman.

Courtesy Lifetime

Based on a harrowing, true story, Saving Alex (wt) follows the journey of 15-year-old Alex Cooper (Holley), held against her will in a gay conversion therapy home. Trapped for eight months with strangers (Booth and Lake), Alex faced horrible punishments and beatings that were intended to cure her homosexuality. After realizing she would have to submit to their rules in order to survive, Alex was eventually allowed to attend school, where she became friends with a boy that was the president of the gay-straight alliance who helped Alex get in touch with an attorney, who later helped orchestrate her escape.

Saving Alex is produced by SilverScreen Pictures and executive produced by Jeffrey Hunt, Kyle Clark and Lina Wong. Jeffrey Hunt directs from a script by Michelle Paradise.

Hannigan, who is best known for her roles on Buffy The Vampire Slayer, How I Met Your Mother and the American Pie franchise, can currently be seen on Fool Us for the CW, Kim Possible for Disney and in May on the drama series Pure for WGN/Hulu. She is repped by APA and McKuin Frankel Whitehead.