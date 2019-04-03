Veteran producer Ashley Hoff is the new SVP Development at Levity Live, the media company that owns multiple production houses, a talent management firm and live entertainment venues around the U.S.

Hoff, a former longtime exec at Critical Content, has a long history in development, working on such unscripted fare as The Case of: JonBenét Ramsey for CBS, The Lowe Files (A&E), Master the Mess (Reese Witherspoon’s Hello Sunshine) and the upcoming JFK Jr.-Carolyn Bessette wedding project for TLC.

“Ashley is a gifted development executive,” Levity Live COO Stu Schreiberg said. “She is passionate about story and has excelled in every aspect of production. She understands how to build an original idea into content that is immensely entertaining and producible across a wide range of platforms.”

Before her stint at Critical Content, Hoff was a development executive for Ellen Rakieten, co-creator of The Oprah Winfrey Show, and previously was a producer on a variety of formats and documentaries, ranging from Style Network’s popular How Do I Look? to the Emmy-nominated documentary The Empowerment Project: Ordinary Women Doing Extraordinary Things.

“Levity is a phenomenal company where production entities Triage Entertainment and Lando Entertainment have had continuous success with a great reputation,” Hoff said. “I look forward to helping expand their already wide range of development and programming.”

LA-based Levity Live serves talent, consumers and major brands, working to identify, develop, finance and produce original content for global distribution. Among its recent projects are Remastered, Comedy Central Standup Presents, Guy’s Grocery Games, Iron Chef America and the new Inside the Actors Studio.