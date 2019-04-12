Hot Package Du Jour: Leslie Jones & Kristen Bell In Coupon Cartel Saga ‘Queenpins’

EXCLUSIVE: Despite the uncertainty over whether most writers in Hollywood will have agents this weekend, this has been a week of lively film packages that have gotten interest and bids that most certainly will lead to deals and start dates later this year. Here’s another: CAA is out with Queenpins, a dark comedy in the spirit of Thelma & Louise and I, Tonya that is based on a true story like the latter.

Saturday Night Live stalwart Leslie Jones and The Good Place‘s Kristen Bell are attached to star as Phoenix housewives who create a scheme to counterfeit coupons and soon are sitting stop a $40 million coupon cartel. Attached to write and direct are Aron Gaudet & Gita Pullapilly, the husband and wife team who directed Beneath The Harvest Sky. CAA is shopping the picture right now.

This comes after Alexander Payne, Emma Stone and Ralph Fiennes boarded the dark satire The Menu, and Michael Keaton came attached to the Hallie Meyers written and directed Goodrich.